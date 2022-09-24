Gunmen kill 15 worshippers in mosque in Zamfara

Gunmen have attacked a juma’a mosque in Ruwan Jema town in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State and killed 15 worshippers.

The recent attack was happening barely three weeks when the terrorists attacked a Friday mosque in Zugu town in the same local government area where 45 worshippers were kidnapped.

A resident of the town, Ahmed Bukkuyum said the bandits hid their AK-47s inside their clothes and pretended to be worshippers.

“They came to the mosque on motorcycles but nobody suspected that they were bandits. We thought they came to observe the weekly prayers.

Findings gathered that as soon as the prayers commenced the hoodlums opened fire at the worshippers.

In the process, it was said, 15 worshippers were gunned down, while many worshippers were said to have sustained injuries.

According to the source, the death toll could increase as there’re many residents who are still missing.

At the time of filing the report, there is no statement from the state government or the police.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: Wike Opens Up On PDP Crisis

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Friday, in a live television broadcast acknowledged that he is not “bigger” than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and asked leaders of the party to thank him for demanding equity and fairness.….

Arms For Amotekun: South-West States May Drag FG To Supreme Court

GOVERNMENTS of South-West states are considering dragging the Federal Government to court over its refusal to grant the request for their security outfit, Amotekun, to be licensed to bear arms.…

Bankers Fleeing Nigeria’s Stagnating Economy As ‘Japa’ Beckons





FRANCIS Eze spent nearly a decade at one of Nigeria’s biggest banks working for a salary far lower than the one he’d negotiated in his interview. As a bachelor and then as a newlywed, he found a way to manage on a tighter budget.…

Bullying: ‘I Used Iron Sponge To Wash My Dark Skin Out’

Gunmen kill 15 worshippers in mosque in Zamfara