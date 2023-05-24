Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, stated that the provision of the different Medical Infrastructure Projects in the state is to ensure the delivery of modern medical facilities that will strengthen the capacity of the healthcare system ostensibly to meet the needs of the people of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu made this known while speaking at the Formal Commissioning of Medical Infrastructure Projects, held at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos as part of activities to usher in the second term tenure of his administration which will commence on Monday, May 29 with a formal inauguration.

The building is well equipped with modern medical care facilities and comprises 4 medical schools in the areas of Anesthesia Technology, Echo Cardiograph, Orthopedic Cast Technology and Post Graduate Nursing that will significantly raise the status of LASUTH as a leading/award-winning Medical School and Centre of Excellence in Healthcare Service Delivery.

The Medical Infrastructures Projects commissioned in LASUTH include; Multipurpose Hospital Building, House Officer’s Quarters, Ambulance Bay, Special Service Centre and School of Basic Medical Sciences Building (LASUCOM) and basketball courts.

The governor, who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the facilities had been provided in fulfilment of his administration’s promises and commitment to the good people of Lagos State under the Health and Environment Pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Development Agenda.

Sanwo-Olu, while appreciating the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, for the donation of a 124 Bed-SDG Multipurpose Medical Building, expressed a strong belief that Nigeria was on the path to improving her Human Capital Development Index and achieving the set targets under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals “with this facility, and several others that have been put in place in other parts of the country.

“I have no doubt in my mind that with this facility, and several others that have been put in place in other parts of the country, we are on the path to improving our nation’s Human Capital Development Index and achieving the set targets under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the management of LASUTH to prioritize the care and maintenance of these facilities, assuring that his administration was committed to doing more in its second term to further raise the bar of excellence in healthcare delivery.

“We are committed to doing more in our second term to further raise the bar of excellence,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Orelope-Adefulire, stated that the state being the most populous state in the country deserves the provision of necessary medical Infrastructures, noting that the infrastructure would take care of all Nigerians residing in the state.

“I am aware that not only Lagosians receive healthcare from LASUTH, that is why this project is important to ensure that people residing in Lagos receive needed healthcare services,” she said.





Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, noted that the commissioning of the different edificial Infrastructures was significant as they enhance the complete cycle of healthcare delivery to Lagosians.

Speaking at a similar event, which is the formal commissioning of MBA-Cardoso Street road, at Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Governor Sanwo-Olu promised that his administration will continue to expand the transportation sector, which includes the provision of modern and sustainable road infrastructure as part of activities to herald a new administration.

The governor added that his administration was committed to improving commuters’ travel experience, saving important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic; providing better riding surfaces; boosting interconnectivity and generally making life more meaningful for commuters in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, in her welcome address, affirmed that the Sanwo-Olu administration had kept its promise to improve the quality of life of the people and drive massive socio-economic growth through infrastructure upgrade and renewal.

She, however, appealed to the Ajeromi community members to protect them, ensure sustainability and optimize the level-of-service outcome in return for the most cost-effective financial input into the project.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Hon. Fatal Adekunle Ayoola, said the rehabilitation of the Mba-Cardoso road had brought great relief to the residents of Ajeromi- Ifelodun.

According to him, the successful rehabilitation of the 3km road is “a dividend of democracy, reaching the doorstep of the masses in Ajegunle, through the state’s government capacity-driven administrative insights.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE