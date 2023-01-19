Henceforth, address me as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke — Osun gov declares

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday directed that, henceforth, he should be addressed as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for the purpose of uniformity.

The governor further ordered that all correspondences should henceforth, read Osun State as against the State of Osun and the use of the National Coat of Arms logo instead of the State of Osun logo while, all memoranda should, henceforth, be prepared on blue minuting sheet.

These were contained in a circular

from the office of the state Head of state and addressed to offices of the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff; Chairmen of Statutory Commissions/Parastatals/Boards, Permanent Secretaries,Heads of Non- Ministerial Agencies,Executive Secretaries/General Managers,All Heads of Tertiary Institutions and, All Heads of Local Government Administration.

The circular stated that, all the sent information should be strictly adhered to and reflected in all official matters to be issued out.

The circular explained that, these are essential because, “official matters

Since the inception of the present administration in the State on 27

November, 2022. Heads of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the State Government had not been consistent while addressing Mr. Governor”.