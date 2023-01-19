2023: Over 4,000 Lagos CDAs endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received another endowment for his political ambition, while the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo -Olu, received his for his second term bid from over 4,000 Community Development Associations (CDAs) across the state.

The Chairman of the CDAs in the state, Afeez Hamzat, made the pronouncement during the 2022 Community Day Celebration at Police College, Ikeja where representatives of all 57 council areas of the state participated, noting that the governor’s achievements endeared him to them to get the endorsement.

The Community Day Celebration is organized by the State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

This year’s edition themed: “Strengthening Community Engagement For Inclusive Governance,” was attended by participants drawn from all the local government areas in Lagos.

The CDAs Chairman, Hamzat, while giving the endowment on behalf of the body, appreciated the state government’s efforts towards our CDAs development across Lagos, even as he noted some of the landmark projects of Governor Sanwo -Olu’s administration to include the Blue Line, massive roads infrastructure, establishment of two new universities, among others. This was just as he applauded the timely for the timely intervention of Sanwo -Olu’s government on COVID-19 pandemic, saying that without such many lives would have been lost in the state. “If not for the timely intervention of your government, many lives would have been lost in the state. We thank you for the efforts all geared for the wellbeing of the people. “My people said I should express appreciation for approving this annual programme. We humbly remind you of your promises during our last meeting. “On this note, the executive resolved we are openly endorsing you for a second term and we are presenting APC flag to you as a symbol of our endorsement,” he stated.