2023: Over 4,000 Lagos CDAs endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu
...as body celebrates Community Day
All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received another endowment for his political ambition, while the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received his for his second term bid from over 4,000 Community Development Associations (CDAs) across the state.
The Chairman of the CDAs in the state, Afeez Hamzat, made the pronouncement during the 2022 Community Day Celebration at Police College, Ikeja where representatives of all 57 council areas of the state participated, noting that the governor’s achievements endeared him to them to get the endorsement.
The Community Day Celebration is organized by the State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.
This year’s edition themed: “Strengthening Community Engagement For Inclusive Governance,” was attended by participants drawn from all the local government areas in Lagos.
The CDAs Chairman, Hamzat, while giving the endowment on behalf of the body, appreciated the state government’s efforts towards our CDAs development across Lagos, even as he noted some of the landmark projects of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration to include the Blue Line, massive roads infrastructure, establishment of two new universities, among others.
This was just as he applauded the timely for the timely intervention of Sanwo-Olu’s government on COVID-19 pandemic, saying that without such many lives would have been lost in the state.
“If not for the timely intervention of your government, many lives would have been lost in the state. We thank you for the efforts all geared for the wellbeing of the people.
“My people said I should express appreciation for approving this annual programme. We humbly remind you of your promises during our last meeting.
“On this note, the executive resolved we are openly endorsing you for a second term and we are presenting APC flag to you as a symbol of our endorsement,” he stated.
Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu, appreciated the body for the gesture, saying he could not the CDAs enough for their contributions “in the last three years since the launch of our greater Lagos.”
The governor said emphatically that the CDAs Advisory Council since inauguration in March 2020 had not only been dependable but trusted, adding: “You have been given a lot of advice.”
According to him, the body’s modest endorsement of his second term ticket alongside the deputy governor, Dr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat, is an attestation that we have been doing a lot, promising not to disappoint them for “the confidence you repose in us.”
“Your modest endorsement of our second term is an attestation that we have been doing a lot. We want to tell you that the confidence you repose in us, we won’t embarrass you,” Sanwo-Olu assured.
The governor, while enumerating some of his achievements, pointed out that no fewer than 40 traditional rulers had been installed since his administration came on board, reiterating that their support would not be taken for granted.
“Our loyalty is to serve the people. We have assured you of purposeful governance. That assurance is being confirmed. I take this endorsement for the entire political structures in Lagos State, including our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
“Let us put a man who has done it in Lagos State so that all what he did in Lagos can come to bear at the national level,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.
Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Affairs, Kayode Robert, said the Community Day Celebration was to demonstrate that dividends of democracy were provided for the people, describing CDAs as development partners.
“The state government welcome you as our development partners. It is in recognition of this that we have gathered here today and we are presenting prizes,” he said.