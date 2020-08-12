HEFAMAA urges healthcare facilities to renew annual registration

An agency of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, (HEFAMAA) has urged proprietors of yet-to-be registered health facilities in the State to complete the online renewal of registration to continue to deliver quality healthcare to the people.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Abiola Idowu gave the advice on Wednesday in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja during a brief session with journalists where she disclosed that the Agency, at its Board meeting in March, decided to shift the deadline for the online renewal of registration from 31st, March 2020 to 31st July 2020 as well as put on hold the increment in the registration renewal fee due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that all healthcare facilities in the State are required by law to register with the Agency and renew their registration annually adding that any facility that fails to renew its license within the stipulated period which according to her is usually from 1st January – 31st March is operating illegally and will be sanctioned accordingly.

“If a facility does not renew its registration within the stipulated period, it means it is operating illegally,” she stated.

Explaining the benefits of the e-portal, the Executive Secretary stated that the e-platform developed few years has no doubt eased the operations of the agency adding that it also gives facility owners and the public the opportunity to interface with the agency seamlessly.

She revealed that some facilities renewed their licenses during the COVID-19 lockdown. This according to her helped in checking the spread of the COVID-19.

She tasked owners of facilities across the State to take advantage of the HEFAMAA e-portal to complete their online renewal of registration and keep abreast of the programmes and activities of the Agency.

“Owners and operators of health facilities in the State are to ensure they complete their registration with HEFAMAA, collect the agency’s logo and display them at a position in their facilities where members of the public can see them,” she advised.

While warning the public to desist from patronising any health facility not accredited by it and which bears no logo of the agency or proof of registration, she assured that HEFAMAA will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that operators of health facilities in the State and the public at large are in possession of the right information at the right time in order to achieve the vision of the present administration in delivering quality healthcare to Lagosians.

