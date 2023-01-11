Healthy routine for pregnant women

Having a baby and pregnancy has been identified as major life experience that make women make healthier lifestyle choices and even work on weight issues.

And for pregnant women to have healthy lifestyles anst making the important changes that lead to healthier lifestyles to give babies the best possible start in life, there are some tips that can help make the needed difference.

Maintain a healthy weight because gaining appropriate amount of weight during pregnancy helps the baby grow to a healthy size. However, gaining too much or too little weight may lead to serious health problems for mother and child. But it is important to gain weight slowly.

Don’t try to lose weight if you’re pregnant. Your baby needs to be exposed to healthy foods and low-calorie beverages to grow properly.

Healthy eating by consuming healthy foods and low-calorie beverages, particularly water and the appropriate number of calories helps the baby gain the proper amount of weight.

Take prenatal vitamin especially folic acid in right quantity

Exercise regularly

Write a birth plan.

Educate yourself.

Change your chores and hazardous routine; avoid harsh or toxic cleaners or heavy lifting





Wear comfortable shoes

Eat folate-rich foods

