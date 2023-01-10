Absence of disgraced Evan’s lawyer stalls re-arraignment

The re-arraignment of convicted kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans, before a Lagos State High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, has been stalled due to the absence of his lawyer as well as that of the third and fourth defendants’ counsel.

Evans alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okapara Linus was brought before Justice Sherifat Sonaike in two separate charges for their case to start denovo (Fresh Trial) after the case file was transferred from Justice Adedayo Akintoye who was the initial trial judge.

When the trial came up for the re-arraignment of Evans and others the state prosecuting counsel Mr Olarenwaju Olateju announced his appearance for the prosecution while Mr Osho appeared for the 2nd defendant.

The defendants in the first charge, are being charged with five counts of charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by Lagos.

The offences committed which are conspiracy contrary to section 411 criminal law Cap C 17, Vol 13, of Lagos State 2015, Kidnapping contrary to section 271 (3) and counts three to five, attempted murder contrary to section 230 (A) Cap C17, of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

The alleged kidnap kingpin was arrested on June 10, 2017.

Evans was in August arraigned before Justice Hakeem Oshodi at an Ikeja High Court over the kidnapping and he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Justice Oshodi, on February 25, 2022, found Evans and two others guilty of kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Donatus Dunu on February 14, 2017, and collecting 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.

Evans who was also arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of Igbosere High Court, in Lagos island before she was transferred to Ikeja was also sentenced to 21 years imprisonment.





Justice Taiwo on September 19, 2022, sentenced the convict and his co-defendant Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

They were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia at about 5:30 pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos and were alleged to have captured and detained Hafia and demanded a ransom of $2m.

On the second charge, Evans was charged alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

They are being charged on two-count charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap contrary to section 411, Cap C17, Vol 3 of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015 and kidnapping contrary to section 271 (3), of the criminal law of Lagos 2015.

However, the second case was also stalled as Evans and the 3rd and fourth defendant’s counsel were not absent from court.

Consequently, Justice Sonaike adjourned the case till January 26, for the arraignment of the defendants.