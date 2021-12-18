He insists I pay our rent while he lavishes money on, sleeps with our neighbour’s wife —Wife

A woman, Kasirat Adeleke recently approached Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking to end the union between her and her husband, Sunday Adeleke.

Kasirat in her divorce suit alleged that her husband lacked any sense of responsibility.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant was unreliable and untrustworthy.

Kasirat stated that Sunday, despite always bragging that he was the head of the home, insisted that they both pay their rent.

According to her, she was the one paying a larger share of their children’s school fees.

The plaintiff stated as well that the defendant ridiculed her in their compound by having an affair and sleeping with one of their neighbour’s wife.

Iyabo further told the court that her husband was diabolic and that he poured palm oil and charms at their doorstep.

The plaintiff earnestly pleaded for the dissolution of their marriage stating that she no longer trusted her husband.

Sunday refused that their wedlock be dissolved giving their children’s welfare as excuse.

The defendant told the court that his wife lacked contentment and loved to nag.

According to him, Kasirat always expressed lack of satisfaction despite giving her N5, 000 per week as feeding allowance.

Kasirat in evidence said, “My lord, my husband has refused that I have rest of mind. He is always bragging that he is the head of the home, but has failed in carrying out the responsibilities tied to this.

“Sunday insisted that we both contribute towards the paying of our rent and we have been doing this for years.

“He always complains of paucity of fund and makes me pay a larger share of our children’s school fees.

“While I work round the clock to keep the home going, Sunday lavishes his income on his concubine who lives in the same compound with us.

“My lord, it is no longer a secret that my husband is sleeping with this woman who happens to be our neighbour’s wife.

“Sunday turned me into a laughing stock before other women in our compound as a result of his immoral act. These women look at me with scorn, ”the plaintiff said.

Kasirat added that, “My husband recently moved to Lagos after he got a job and started monitoring me. He falsely accused me of infidelity and became diabolic.

“He started placing charms and scary objects meant for rituals in different corners of our apartment.

“I got home from work one day and saw he had poured palm oil at our doorstep and added some fetish objects to this.

“My lord, my life is no longer safe with my husband. If he kills me our children will suffer.

“I, therefore, appeal that our marriage be dissolved and our children handed over to me.

“My lord, I further beg this honourable court to make my husband responsible for our children’s welfare, ”Kasirat pleaded.

Sunday responding to Kasirat’s testimony said, “My lord, I refuse that our marriage be dissolved.

“If the court dissolves our marriage, our children will suffer.

“I do all in my power to take care of Kasirat and our children but she’s never contended.

“Kasirat still nag and complain after giving her N5, 000 per week as feeding allowance,”the defendant concluded.

Ruling, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade dissolved their union and granted the plaintiff custody of their children.

The defendant was instructed to be in charge of their children’s welfare.

According to Odunade, he should give preference to education and health care.

