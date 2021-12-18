The intrigues that made Tinubu, Akande governors in 1999 —Ayo Adebanjo

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, speaks to BOLA BADMUS on salient national issues, including the content of a book written by a former governor of Osun State and erstwhile acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, which is generating ripples.

You played a role in making Senator Bola Tinubu the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State in 1999. What was that role?

I was the chairman of the party. I approved his candidature based on the results that were sent to me after the governorship primary. It was the results they sent to that I signed and were accepted by INEC.

Alhaji Ganiyu Dawodu, the AD chairman in Lagos then, insisted that it was Funso Williams who won the primary but you disagreed with him. He was your friend. Why?

No, no, no. When we ordered the primary and they brought the result that Tinubu won, Dawodu said that figure was not correct because they had not counted the votes from Lagos Mainland and Ikorodu. We didn’t allow the people of Lagos to supervise their own; it was people from Oyo State who came to supervise the exercise in Lagos. Those ones were not there when they were counting those ones.

What happened, which I learned later, was that there were disturbances in Lagos Mainland and Ikorodu and it had been decided, as part of the party’s guidelines, that wherever there was crisis or violence, the result should be cancelled. They didn’t say they didn’t know about that. I learnt years later that one of Tinubu’s comissioners said that they caused crisis in those areas where Funsho Williams was powerful. At that time, I didn’t know about it, to be honest with you. We only relied on what the management that we set up for the primary told us, because we didn’t allow the people from the state to handle the exercise. Lagos supervised another state, for fairness. We didn’t allow supervisors to come from the state where the primary was holding.

That was what happened. When they brought that result, and based on what we had in our constitution, Baba Adesanya said what the INEC also brought showed that Tinubu won, from their figure. Where they are now asking them to add, the supervisors from Oyo State said they were not present there. Baba Adesanya now said where there was dispute we should pull it out and forget about it. That was how Tinubu won. There had been rumours before that Afenifere imposed Tinubu. It was not fair. He contested a three-corner fight with Funsho Williams and Kofo Buknor-Akerele and he won. The role I played was that I kept to the system that we agreed to and I have always said that if there was anything that I was guilty of, it was due process because I refused to do what was not agreed on. If I were to do what some people were doing today, I have been with Dawodu years before Bola Tinubu came in but since that was what we decided, I insisted that it must be upheld. So, if I am guilty of anything, I am guilty of due process.

How and when did you meet Chief Bisi Akande and what was your impression of him then?

Bisi Akande was a neophyte. He was just reaping from the struggle he did not take part in. He never came in until after 1978. It was late Bola Ige of blessed memory who brought him as Secretary to the Government of old Oyo State. And when Ige had dispute with Michael Afolabi during his second term struggle, Afolabi left and joined the NPN. That was when he nominated Chief Bisi Akande as his running mate. I had never had any personal contact with him until Bola Ige brought him from obscurity. I knew him from a distance; he was a cabinet member of Bola Ige’s government in Oyo State.

Bola Ige himself joined the party 10 years after the Action Group was formed, and I had been a member. I am not saying this to disparage Bola Ige but Bola Ige who brought him could not insult me about party affairs.

His book is generating ripples. What do you have to say on its contents, especially as it concerns you and Afenifere?

I refused to go into any discussion with Akande; he is too junior to me. He is the benefactor of my contemporary who is Bola Ige. I signed his paper to become governor like I did for Tinubu. Bola Ige appealed to me over his primary with Akinfenwa, that he was the one they picked. They came to me alongside Bola Ige’s brother’s lawyer.

There was dispute and Bola Ige said it was Akande that won the exercise and I said ‘since you are the deputy leader and you saw it yourself.’ That was how I approved the thing. And it was his name we sent to INEC, that was my connection with him. That was how he became governor. It was Akinfenwa, who contested the primary with him that described him as a pathological liar. I don’t want to go into all that. It is a long story.

What he has said about me and Afenifere is jazz. For instance, what did he know about the conference? That shows a man who does not know what he is talking about.

One, Chief Olu Falae and I were nominated by President Jonathan on the basis of being elder statesmen. Chief Olanihun Ajayi and Yinka Odumakin and those who represented Afenifere were there on the basis of ethnic nationality.

They had invited PANDEF led by Pa Edwin Clark. Clark was also nominated on the basis of being an elder statesman. Tanko Yakassai was equally nominated as an elder statesman from the North. Akande didn’t know all that.

Two, if it was the allowance they were going to pay there that made me to go there, it was total insult. He (Akande) was a man who was coming to my house on foot at Surulere before he became governor. Did he meet me in a room and a parlour before he became governor? He was living somewhere in Surulere at Cele Aguda. I had three or four houses. I had already built them as of that time.

The house I left before moving here at Lekki was commissioned by Chief [Obafemi] Awolowo in 1972. The one in Mushin, which I erected on my mother’s land, was commissioned in 1975 or thereabouts. I bought a property at Lodi in Surulere. So, I laughed when he said that.

If it was allowance that pushed us to go there, then I was in good company. Chief Clark was there because of allowance? Pastor Tunde Bakare was there because of allowance? Justice Oguntade was there also because of allowance? Late Akinjide was also there because of allowance? You can see how ridiculous his statement was.

And we had prominent Nigerians from across the country that were invited by Jonathan to that conference. So, they were all there because of allowance? It is a neophyte that talks like that about dignitaries who were at that conference.

People like Raymond Dokpesi were there. Professor Bolaji Akinyemi was the secretary and also Senator Okurounmu was among the people at the conference. Go and look at the list of prominent people that were at the conference. He (Akande) just cheapened himself.

He was saying that we should have chosen younger people. Now he does not know that when you are talking of constitutional matters, it is those who have the experience that should go there. It is not a game for chickens, for people who have no experience.

President Jonathan also chose representatives of all religious bodies, all ethnic groups, the judiciary, the Bar, former chairmen of local governments, traditional rulers, bishops, imams. There can never be another conference that is representative of all Nigerians, never again in this country, going by the quality of people there.

And the role I played there, he could not have played that role because it was I that rallied the minorities in the North to support the propositions we were having against the wish of the Fulani members in that place. This is because I had worked against them with the minorities in the North.

So, was it because of the allowance? Those who accepted the nomination, we knew the role we played, which he cannot play because he is not positioned to do it. It was not a play matter. Students union was represented, labour unions were represented. It is unfortunate. That is why I say that he and Tinubu betrayed Yoruba’s interest.

They boycotted that conference and that conference was one of the things we had been agitating for before they came into office as governors under the AD, when we were asking for a sovereign national conference to decide the constitution we were going to put to use if they were not going to adopt the Independence Constitution. Our claim was that the military had abrogated the constitution under which we became independent. Now that they were going back to the barracks, ‘this imposed constitution, we are not going to agree’. They should either return us to the constitution you met us with or we sit down and make another one. That was why we were asking for a sovereign national conference to decide on the new constitution. It is sovereign national conference that developed into restructuring. There is no big deal about it other than saying let’s go back to federalism.

Because he does not know about all this, I say he is a beneficiary of the struggle he did not understand and or take part in. He just said everybody went there to collect allowance, just because they nominated him for Constituent Assembly and they were collecting allowance that time. That is why he thought so. It is not a game for kids; it is one for someone who has something to contribute. It is a constitutional matter.

As regards all these jazz from Akande, as it appears now, they sold us back to the Fulani. He and Tinubu should bring us back and join forces with those demanding to change this present imposed constitution now before holding any election in the country in order to redress their betrayal. If not, we are going back to slavery.

You see, everybody is saying we don’t want this constitution; they say they are amending it. You want us to amend a constitution we didn’t take part in. The constitution we have been talking about was imposed on us. If we are not going back to the constitution that was agreed to by our founding fathers, Awolowo, Azikiwe and Sar’dauna, let us sit down again and have a dialogue and agree if you don’t have other interests.

You are talking of devolution of power, you are talking of state police; these are ingredients of restructuring. What is he saying? Akande said they didn’t promise restructuring but devolution. It shows how ignorant he is about the constitution. How can you say you never promised restructuring but you promised devolution of power? And Akinrinade, one of their members, said no; that restructuring is in their manifesto.

Pastor Tunde Bakare also said Buhari cannot deny affirming that restructuring was part of the things he agreed to when he was running a joint ticket with him. And they, too, the party, APC, after they won the election in 2015, in 2018 set up the El-Rufai committee that recommended restructuring. This just shows the deceit that is inherent in Buhari as leader of the APC and in the composition of the party.

And the people will remember that when the APC was founded, I said it was a conglomeration of the incompatible. Any group emanating from Awolowo’s party, what does it have to do with the conservative party of Buhari? What business do they have together? Nothing other than ambition.

And the problem we are having now is that Tinubu does not want to say anything against Buhari because they are deceiving themselves that Buhari will make him president, which he will not do. They are just deceiving themselves. If the man (Buhari) is sincere, he is the one encouraging his VP, Osinbajo, to contest. He is also the one encouraging Amosun. He is the one encouraging Governor Fayemi, and he (Tinubu) still believes him.

Well, they have done a lot of damage to Yorubaland so, I will plead with him (Akande) and Tinubu to, for God’s sake, join hands to send the country back to where the military met us and then anybody can start talking about election. Let us have a constitution that recognises the participation and quality of the federating units in the context of true federalism.

The Buhari presidency has asked Nigerians to expect a new price regime of petroleum products in 2022. What is your own reaction to this?

I told you back in 2015, when Nigerians voted for change, that the man had no clue; he was just beating about the bush. You are wasting your time if you are waiting to get anything positive from Buhari’s government. He doesn’t understand the problems of Nigeria, not to talk of solutions to them. You first have to understand a problem before you decide what you are going to do to solve it. He is clueless and he doesn’t listen to advice. You see, his reason for coming to office was to Islamise Nigeria and to pay back those who removed him from office. He wants to take revenge on all those who have done him evil. He is not fair to the country. All the zigzag programmes of development you see him doing are about those who invited him to government. He is just trying to appear to be democratic. He is not. So, I don’t waste my time. What promise has he made that he has fulfilled? So, people are just wasting their time. I have told you to pray to God to send him away from there once his tenure finishes.

Nigerians are going through a hard time due to increase in the prices of commodities. Do you think Nigerians would be able to cope if the situation persists?

There is no solution to Nigeria’s problems until Buhari goes away and the country is restructured. That is all I know. Everything depends on the government of the day. Everything depends on the leadership. This country should be restructured before talking of any election because the final thing lies with the president. Now they have passed the Electoral Bill and instead of signing that bill into law, he sits on it, and the constitution is still there that gives him the dictatorial power. He is a tyrant.

How do you see the amendment to the Electoral Bill allowing direct primaries to be conducted by political parties to pick their candidates? What are the inherent opportunities?

When you are asking for the opportunities, that is the pretence. We should go for direct primaries. Very okay, and yes, it is expensive. That is all. But let the people speak; don’t adopt the system that is prone to corruption, a system whereby so-called godfathers lodge voters in hotels and keep them there until they come and vote at a price. All those would go under direct primaries. The only thing they would be saying against direct primaries is that it is expensive.

Expensive to whom, the government or the party?

They say to those who are going to conduct the exercise. Whatever price the primary is going to cost, it is worth it for democracy.

What is your advice for President Buhari regarding the bill?

He should sign it into law but if he doesn’t sign it, he wouldn’t surprise me. A tyrant does not aid democracy’s growth. Buhari can’t offer what he hasn’t got. He is a dictator by birth, by training and by everything.

Every succeeding Nigerian leader appears to be even worse than the predecessor. Jonathan was seen as evil then and today Buhari is seen as a worse evil. Nigerians will soon have the opportunity to elect a new leader. What guarantees do the people have with that?

It is a system that is corrupt and illusive that produces people like Buhari. When you change the constitution to a democratic one, where there is an atmosphere of freedom, it wouldn’t produce a dictator like Buhari.

What assurances are there that the country is going to have such a constitution before the next election?

We are going to fight for it. I don’t expect Buhari to yield to a change of constitution easily, because that is his style. So, people who expect him to change should know that you can’t get freedom on a platter of gold. Freedom is fought for. That is what most people that want it have to understand. We are going to mount pressure on him and the government must know that this should be a democratic one. If the people are determined, civil disobedience will be a forum to use to say, ‘no, you can’t go anywhere’, and it is because people are not prepared to make the sacrifice. They would say if you don’t want to contest election, some other people would be ready for it, who would go there? Who would dare it if that is the decision of the people?

From what you are saying, are there going to be elections in 2023?

No, I am not supporting any election until we change the constitution. I am not saying people should boycott elections; I am saying, change the constitution before election if you don’t mean any evil. Any lover of the country, who loves democracy, who loves good governance should produce the people’s constitution, not run a constitution that was imposed on us by the military. I have said this many times but they still want to continue with it.

How are you planning to achieve this objective?

I am mobilising as I am talking, convincing people to put pressure on President Buhari to change the constitution. If not, they should not take part in any election until the constitution is changed. If people say they are not going to take part in election, how can they vote? But some people would say if others are not participating in election, they would do so, let us see how there can be justice? The people deserve the government they get. My stand is clear. I told them in 2015, I told them in 2019, and what is the result? What have I said against Buhari in 2015 that is not correct? What did I say against him in 2019 that is not correct? People are just wasting their time. The man is clueless. He is a tyrant, a tribal jingoist, a religious fanatic. In view of this, he has done nothing. Now people are clamouring for self-government, self-determination, and you say they are terrorists. Those who are killing, kidnapping, raping, you are negotiating with them, paying ransom. What type of person is that?

Would you say the government is succeeding in addressing the security situation in the country?

Has kidnapping or raping or bombing stopped? The governor of Niger State is shouting that some local government areas have been taken over. We have not read any report that he has reclaimed those areas.

This government, you should mind their claims that they are ensuring security in the country. That is why people say this government is a liar. People died in Lekki but they said nobody died and when evidence was produced, they said they didn’t accept. What kind of government is that? Something that took place and the whole world watched on internet, the government denied it. And that government is still talking. I have challenged the government openly to say that you can do negotiation with bandits and rogues. I am shouting for restructuring but you have not called me to say let’s dialogue and agree. What has (Nnamdi) Kanu done that is evil? He said they were marginalising him and just treating his tribe as a second-rate race. He said he was leaving and you did not call him to ask him why he was leaving. You just called him a terrorist. Those who are raping, killing, you did not call those ones terrorists. You went to Makurdi and the governor said, ‘Mr President, we know those who are killing my people’. What did he say? He said go and make peace with your neighbours. He was negotiating with bandits, rapists; he is accommodating Gumi who is a negotiator between the bandits and the government. Today, is there any state that bandits have not attacked? And the Federal Government would say they are improving on security. They are killing top military officers in Borno. This is something that is clear to everyone.

Regarding the issue of Kanu and Sunday Igboho that you talked about, the presidency, through the Attorney General, said they were going to look for political solution in handling their matter. What has Afenifere said in response?

We have made a statement. We are not going to beg President Buhari. We would not do like the Igbo did, begging him to surrender to tyranny. I wouldn’t surrender to tyranny, to oppression, to dictatorship. What has he (Igboho) done? This is a man who took the Federal Government to court for invading his house and the court said he had not done anything, and the court ordered that he be released and that they should compensate him. You read this in the newspaper, and then what is the need for political solution? Is that a democratic government who does not obey court orders? There are several court orders. It chooses which ones to obey and I say that is not a legitimate government; that it is not a democratic government in a constitutional government. Some people went to Igboho’s house in the middle of the night, invaded the house and committed murder there. God save Nigeria.

What is your comment on the White Paper released by the Lagos State government on the EndSARS protest?

They are afraid of Buhari. That is all. The White Paper is very unfortunate. All these governors who are afraid of Buhari, they should remember that after Buhari, they have their names to protect.

Ahead of 2023, Northerners and Southerners are insisting on producing the next president. What do you say?

You are all living in denial and afraid to say things the way they should be said. Which section of the country has not produced the president? It is clear that it is the South-East. You may do permutation and all but that wouldn’t be justice. And when there is no justice, there is no peace. That is where it should go. The North has served, the South has served, who is in the South that has not served? The East, if you want justice. The South-South has had its turn, too.

If the South-West fields Tinubu for president in 2023, will you support your kinsman?

Representatives of the APC, including the chairman of the caretaker committee of the party, Buni, came here and asked me where to go? I said if my son was made the candidate under this constitution, I would oppose him. The constitution must be changed first and then you talk of the presidency because of fairness. Under this constitution, the president has dictatorial power. That is what you don’t know. That is what people are not thinking about. We all agreed that this constitution is not ours; that it was imposed on us but they refused to do something and they are still doing elections. Is that democracy? Let us go back to the Independence Constitution. Let us go back to true federalism.

