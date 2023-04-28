President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African countries to harness human and material resources of the Diaspora

This, he said, would enable them to become forces to be reckoned with in regards to sustainable development of their homelands, regional bodies, and national governments.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo made call in his keynote address at the Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS) which was held in Abuja.

“This could be done through remittances, medical missions, educational visits, tourism, investments and enterprises, among others.

“On this note, there have been foreign and national initiatives to harness the potentials of the African Diaspora in the development of the African continent.

“The African Union, African governments have been making efforts towards mobilising the African diaspora for the social and economic development of African communities worldwide.

“There have been statements by high level officials of several countries, calling for quote unquote, turning the brain drain into brain gain.

“The African Union has designated the Diaspora as the sixth region and some African governments have established cabinet positions within the governments to mobilise the diaspora.

“These are all laudable initiatives geared towards the economic growth of Africa by connection with the African diaspora.”

Moreover, he said the objectives of the symposium would lead to outcomes that portrayed to the entire African Diaspora, “a possible sense of belonging and homecoming, with an ease of entry or movement for the Diaspora into Africa”.

Buhari also said it would be beneficial for an improved collaboration on Diaspora engagement between multilateral organisations.





Also, the President, ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, reiterated that building stronger connections between Africa and Diaspora globally was pertinent to the contribution of the Diaspora to global security, stability and development.

Touray explained that it would enable the Diaspora recognise that they are important actors in the integration and development of Africa.

“For this reason, there is a need for continuous evaluation of the extant policies and regulations for enhanced Diaspora engagement.

“I call on participants to this important conference to help us move from business as usual.

“Concrete and actionable Diaspora strategy, both strategies that will serve both the members of the diaspora and Africa.”

