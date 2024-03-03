Amid the hardship in the country, the Chaplain, Chapel of Resurrection, University of Ibadan (UI), Venerable (Dr) Victor I. Oladele, has tasked President Bola Tinubu not to play politics with the lives of Nigerians, saying concrete action should be taken by his government to address insecurity and the nation’s ailing economy.

He argued that justice must be served in verifiable cases of mass killing and other criminalities in some parts of the country in order to save the nation from the cries of victims of such worrisome development.

Oladele gave the charge in a statement titled: ‘Reflection on the State of Nigeria Nation: Ominous Signs of Repeat of Failure’, on Sunday.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu must not play politics with the lives of Nigerians. The Chapel of The Resurrection calls on him to put a halt to the mindless violence and exercise justice for the dead decisively and promptly.

While lamenting that “the land is soaked in blood and the voice of the victims rise up daily calling for justice, “Oladele noted that “no part of Nigeria was saved from violence and no population shielded from devastation. Everywhere in the country, people took to killing their fellow human beings at the slightest provocation.”

He added: “The Nigerian government has shown itself to be negligent or complicit in failing to protect life and property; defending the vulnerable communities; in preventing them from taking practical steps to protect themselves; in failing to act promptly on intelligence and distress calls, and in allowing terrorists to occupy forests, as well as take-over destroyed communities.

“In the Nigeria of the Buhari dispensation, kidnapping for ransom became the biggest economy while the looting of the treasury became a validation of relevance. Corruption turned into a feeding frenzy. These and more were the legacy of eight years of the worst era in Nigeria’s history.

“Some have argued that every government in Nigeria since the democratic dispensation has been worse than its predecessor. Is the Tinubu government in the process of making Buhari look like a saint? Time will tell! Will Nigeria remain an open asylum and a borderless prison under President Tinubu? Will his government superintend over the killing of citizens and humiliate the victims with meaningless compensations?

“Will this government continue in the practice of making art of mass burials, turning the events into political shows of piety and compassion? Will President Tinubu be blind, deaf, dumb and unfeeling like his predecessor?

“The Chapel calls on the governors to address the grinding poverty and hunger in their states. They should stop using the funds of their states as if it were their personal wealth. We call on the legislators to stop acting as the new slave masters and demonstrate leadership by sacrifice. Enough of the excuses, “Oladele submitted.

