President, African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina will, on Wednesday, receive the 2023 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership was instituted for the purpose of recognizing excellence and benchmarking key leadership attributes associated with Chief Awolọwọ.

The idea of the leadership prize derived from the special dialogue of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation held in July 2011.

The prize not only confers considerable honour and recognition to the recipient but also serves as a strong incentive for persons to pursue excellence in leadership and good governance.

Adesina emerged as the winner of the prize for the year 2023 after a rigorous selection process by a panel of eminent Nigerians chaired by former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

At the event to be chaired by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Haṣṣan, Adesina will receive a plaque, medal and certificate of award.

As contained in a release by the Executive Director, Awo Foundation, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the award recipient will deliver a lecture on the occasion.

The ceremony will also feature special performances, musical celebration, goodwill messages, as well as video documentaries on Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ, Dr Adesina and the Foundation, which was set up in 1992 to preserve Awo’s intellectual legacy.

The documentary on Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ seeks to refresh the national memory concerning critical milestones in his political career with a view to teasing out, in a didactic fashion, edifying lessons for a generation groping for direction and leadership renewal.

The event aims to encourage the dignity of labour and sign-post the culture of productivity, especially showcasing the spirit of excellence and outstanding leadership attributes for which Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ was renowned.

Among the dignitaries expected at the event are former Head of State and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation, General Yakubu Gowon, as well as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chairman of the eminent Selection Committee.

Also expected are President Bola Tinubu, several visiting Heads of State, former Heads of State from within and outside Nigeria, governors, royal fathers and other distinguished Nigerians.

The statement conveyed Adesina’s acceptance of the nomination which he was quoted as describing as ‘deeply personal’ and ‘a treasured recognition that will inspire (him) for the rest of (his) life.”

The statement further read: “The March 6 event seeks to mainstream and to celebrate a revered genre of outstanding contribution which at once uplifts the national soul and regales humanity.

“It is the Foundation’s hope that the prize for leadership, being made to such a globally acclaimed awardee, will assist in restructuring national values, as well as send a powerful message concerning the desirability of transformational leadership and a revival of productivity ethics.”

