Rivers: Gov Fubara elevates Ateke Tom’s stool to first class statusGovernor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara at the weekend upgraded the traditional stool of the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, the stool currently occupied by King Ateke Tom.

The stool established by the administration of Nyesom Wike was a second class status before the elevation by Governor Fubara at a special ceremony organised by the Okrika Council of Chiefs and the people of Okrika at the Okrika National School field.

Speaking at the occasion Governor Fubara said because he preaches peace with tenable sacrifices and commitment, Rivers people now feel liberated and wholeheartedly support his government.

That feeling of liberation, he explained, has propelled them to organise special thanksgiving services in celebration of his legal victory in the 23 Local Government Areas on a weekly basis without prompting from him.

Governor Fubara said what was happening in the 23 local government areas in the state, “I am not asking anybody to go round to do thanksgiving as some of you might be thinking”, he stated.

He added; “These are people who wake up in the morning and say, we have been liberated. We want to tell people that we exist.

“And everyday, you’re seeing the numbers, this is not artificial, this is organic support and why are we getting it, it is because of the peace that we stand for.”

He promised to commence reconstruction work on Isaka Community Landing Jetty, and activate the sand filling project that was abandoned in the area.

In his welcome address, former Federal Minister of Transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo said the Wakirike nation was celebrating one of its own, King Ateke Tom, who had contributed to the prevailing peace in the various communities and the Niger Delta.

Chief Sekibo, who extended the congratulations of the people to Governor Fubara over his electoral victory, commended him for his decision to ensure the reign of peace and assured that Wakirike Be Se will continue to support his administration into his second tenure.

The Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom was bestowed the honour of Be Se Poku by the apex body of traditional rulers and the people of Okrika.