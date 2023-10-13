The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, disclosed in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday that he has survived four assassination attempts in the state.

Melaye highlighted the prevalent tension among Kogi residents since the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) assumed power seven years ago.

He said, “I have survived four assassination attempts; I have had 12 court cases of FG vs. Dino Melaye, and I have been attacked severally. It is not new, as it is in the DNA of the APC to be violent.”

“Kogi State is like an evil forest that needs instantaneous redevelopment and needs a messiah.”

Melaye said he keeps coming back not because of political ambition but because he has a big God who is always there for him, and there is nothing man can do to him.

He said Kogi is the only state where a level 16 officer is paid 16–20 thousand naira, and “we cannot allow that to happen; we have to come out and defend the people. We are trying to rebuild what the APC has ruined.”

Melaye said he plans to bring change to the Kogi people because “today we have a government without governance; the people are living in fear, and we need to restore their confidence in governance.

We will do that by treating every Kogite like a customer, and as we know, the customer is always right and treated with respect, dignity, and decorum.”

He promised to fight insecurity and tame those who are responsible for violence in the state.

He said part of the PDP’s agenda is to first reunite the state, as the slogan of his campaign says, “One Kogi, One Destiny.”

