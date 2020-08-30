Handling disappointment and discouragement (I)

At this time things are not too easy for people. Life has been hard and many have been experiencing a tough time. The covid-19 pandemic is not making things better. Many businesses have either been closed or experiencing a serious downturn. Many have lost their jobs and some are either unpaid or not being paid their full salaries. Goals have been abandoned, dreams compromised, hopes shattered and many people are discouraged.

When a person is discouraged he is deprived of courage, hope and confidence. His ability to get things done becomes greatly hampered. He sees impossibility rather than possibilities. He will be bombarded by debilitating thoughts which are bound to get him lose his confidence. Discouragement is a catalyst that makes a man give up on his dream.

A discouraged person is an angry man. He is angry with God. He is angry with the government. He is angry with himself. He is angry with life. He is angry with everything and everybody. A discouraged person is frustrated.

Discouragement is an injury we should never inflict on ourselves.

“Frustration, discouragement, and depression mean you are working against yourself. “ Jaggi Vasudev

Once we sense the presence of discouragement we must deal decisively with it.

“Discouragement can be temporary–or it can destroy our life. The choice is ours. If we refuse to deal with discouragement head-on, we are opening the door for it to completely dominate our life.” Dr. Charles Stanley

Many times, discouragement arises from disappointment. When what we do not expect happens and when what we expect doesn’t happen we get disappointed and disappointment is a precursor to discouragement. The truth is that life comes with disappointment . . . It is common to man but we must never let disappointment graduate to discouragement.

“What do you do when disappointment comes? When it weighs on you like a rock, you can either let it press you down until you become discouraged, even devastated, or you can use it as a stepping-stone to better things.” Joyce Meyer

When disappointment hits us we must get it right else we slip into the mucky waters of discouragement.

“Disappointments will come and go, but discouragement is a choice that you make.” Dr. Charles Stanley

Discouragement, many times, also sets in when we have failed expectations. When our expectations are dashed it hits us hard and the result, many times, is disappointment which if not well taken care of leads to discouragement.

“Disappointments are a result of failed expectations. To have less disappointments, either expect less from other people or demand more from yourself.” Kevin Ngo

We must learn that disappointment is usually a blessing in disguise.

“Disappointment is nothing but an eye-opening learning process for your future endeavors.”Edmond Mbiaka.

TO BE CONTINUED

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …