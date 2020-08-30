The coup in Mali

OUR own Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who became one of the responsible African statesmen for the call he made to hand over to General Muhammadu Buhari five years ago when he had all the reasons to put Nigeria through all the stress, led trips to Mali but could not reverse the course of history. A coup took place eventually against the notion that military interventions are no longer popular.

On the morning of 18 August, 2020, soldiers began firing bullets into the air at a military base in Kati, a town 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) away from Bamao, the capital of Mali. After moving into the capital, the mutineers arrested Minister of Finance Abdoulaye Daffe, the Chief of Staff of the National Guard, Mahamane Touré Moussa Timbiné, speaker of the National Assembly.

The Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, appealed for dialogue with the mutineers, acknowledging they held “legitimate frustrations”. A mutiny leader later claimed that Keïta and Cissé had been arrested at the former’s residence in Bamako; African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki confirmed that Keïta, Cissé, and other officials had been arrested. The spokesman for the soldiers said they had acted to prevent the country falling further into chaos. President Keïta resigned on Tuesday night saying he did not want “blood to be spilled to keep me in power”.

The UN Security Council condemned the “mutiny”, urging the immediate release of the president and his officials. All troops should “return to their barracks without delay,” it said.

The African Union (AU) voted to suspend Mali. Its 15-member security council called for the “restoration of constitutional order” and the release of the president and other government officials Mali, a vast country stretching into the Sahara Desert is among the poorest countries in the world and has experienced several military takeovers. It is currently battling to contain a wave of jihadist attacks and ethnic violence.

The soldiers, calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, said they did not want to stay in power.

“We are keen on the stability of the country, which will allow us to organise general elections to allow Mali to equip itself with strong institutions within the reasonable time limit,” said the group’s spokesman, Col Ismael Wagué, the air force deputy chief of staff.

In a televised statement, flanked by soldiers, he urged Mali’s civil and political groups to help create a “political transition leading to credible general elections for the exercise of democracy through a roadmap that will lay the foundations for a new Mali.”

He also announced the closure of all air and land borders and a curfew from 21:00 to 05:00.

“Our country is sinking into chaos, anarchy and insecurity mostly due to the fault of the people who are in charge of its destiny,” he said.

The chairman of ECOWAS, General Muhammadu Buhari, who leads a country whose internal affairs are not really impressive or better than things in Mali, has only been happy about the release from detention of irresponsible political leaders of Mali.

With the suspension of Mali from ECOWAS (whatever that means in real terms), he has moved to negotiating a year transition with the junta as against the three years the solders promised.

The irresponsible conduct that has led to the turn of events in Maki is a real danger for Africa as President Buhari rightly observed, as it may signal another season of adventurers in power staging their games in the zone that has no serious trajectory in democracy and good governance.

The only solution for Africa is to work internally for stable and democratic order as against increasing its irresponsible big men farting all over the place. The people of Africa should become more assertive like Malians with much clearer political direction in the period ahead.

