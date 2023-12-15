THE deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, has said that without national unity and cohesion, Nigeria cannot develop.

Hamzat stated this as the keynote speaker at the eighth General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) held at the University of Lagos on Saturday.

The theme of the general assembly was ‘Rebuilding National Unity and Understanding: The Quest for Equity, Justice and Fairness in a Multi-religious Society’.

The Secretary General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Professor Ishaq Oloyede and the Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, also sermonised Muslims and Nigerians in general at the event.

Hamzat said a situation where a man would divorce his wife and leave the children for her is not acceptable, adding that this is against the teachings of the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Muhammad.

He said research has shown that there are many women today who have become widows not because their husbands are dead but because the men have abdicated the duty of caring for the family to their wives.

He said: “Religion has markedly become a critical factor in the current state of our unity. Attacks have taken place in mosques and churches. People have been killed, resulting from religious altercations. Very recently, whole national elections have resonated around the religion of candidates. These tendencies indeed have grave consequences.

“Today, however, I dare postulate that in the embers of our challenges, there are magnificent possibilities that we can make headway and it is to our ‘religiousness’ that we must turn. When we are so guided by the knowledge of the divine and by our faith teachings, then our society will thrive once again.

“The question remains how exactly? I think it lies in understanding of the three concepts and the Islamic meaning of them. If we understand and imbibe them, surely, we can build a new nation.”

Kadiri stated further that Nigeria must redefine its politics and place emphasis on merit, competence in place of region and religion.

He warned that Nigerians must avoid the antics of politicians playing up ethnic and tribal cards for selfish interests.

He said: “A recurring decimal from the above is the underpinning claim of lack of equity, justice and fairness. Debate about resource control and access to political office (zoning) is expressed in primordial sentiments. They often colour ournational debate and cloud civil discourse that could show us the way to prosperity.

“Experience has shown that inter-tribal squabbling often take on the garb of religion since the prevalence of religion co terminates our three dominant ethnic groupings. The North is essentially Muslim; the East is Christian and the West is primarily a mixture of both.”

Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, urged the Muslim ummah to be united, saying that the ummah also needs education which he stated is the greatest route to alleviate poverty.

He admonished the ummah to be guided by good intention in their activities.

The deputy governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele, called on Muslims to be involved in politics, saying there were not enough Muslims in the political space.

“We have to be where power is served and power is not served ala carte. Participate and support the people in that space. We need unity, we need to work together,” Salako-Oyedele said.

Also, the Secretary to the Government of Ekiti State, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, gave the assurance that the state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, would continue to protect the interest of the Muslims even as she delivered the governor’s pledge of support for MUSWEN.

The president of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, prayed for the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed using its Renewed Hope agenda.

