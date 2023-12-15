THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has charged Muslims to live exemplary lives and do great things that will outlive them.

Sultan Abubakar gave this admonition at launch of Hajiya Inna Wakili Adamu Islamic Foundation (HIWAIF) and public presentation of the book ‘Al Muqaddama Fi Ilmid Tajweed’ authored by Hajiya Inna Wakili Adamu. The event was held at the auditorium of the National Mosque, Abuja last weekend.

Hajiya Inna, who died in 2018, was the wife of Ambassador Hassan Adamu, the Wakilin Adamawa and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States.

The Sultan, who was the royal father at the occasion, said Hajiya Inna lived a life worthy of emulation as she made noticeable impacts in the lives of the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

He described the deceased as an extraordinary humanitarian and a community servant who dedicated her life to the cause of Allah.

“I am member of the (Ambassador Hassan Adamu) family. The testimonies we are receiving here today show the kind of person she (Hajiya Inna) was during her lifetime. She was an extraordinary humanitarian volunteer and a community servant who dedicated her life to humanity,” the monarch, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said.

Former vice president, Malam Namadi Sambo and former Governor Adamu Muazu of Bauchi State commended the organisers for coming up with a foundation to immortalise the deceased whom they extolled in glowing tributes.

A member of the media and publicity committee of the event, Mr Saidu Njiddah, said HIWAIF will build and sustain the legacy of Hajiya Inna Wakili.

HIWAIF was established in November 2020 by Ambassador Adamu to honour his late wife. The foundation is aimed at promoting Islamic education and fostering a deep connection with Allah (SWT) for the Muslim ummah. It is focused on sponsoring the education of talented but indigent youngsters as well as donating basic amenities to underprivileged, disadvantaged families, communities, among others.

The book ‘Al Muqaddama Fi Ilmid Tajweed’ was authored by Hajiya Inna Wakili and it focuses on Tajweed, one of the most important subjects in the study of the Qur’an and practice of Islam.