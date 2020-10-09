Hajj registration: FCT board warns officials against indolence

OFFICIALS of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board have been warned against acts capable of tarnishing the image of the administration in the registration of 2021 intending hajj pilgrims.

The director of the board, Malam Muhammad Nasiru Danmallam, according to a statement by the public relations officer, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, gave the warning at the opening of a training workshop for some officials in preparation for the commencement of registration for 2021 hajj pilgrimage.

Danmallam said the board had guidelines for the registration of the intending pilgrims which must be transparent in order to achieve a hitch-free exercise.

He disclosed that the board had introduced measures to ensure proficiency and guard against any act capable of undermining the exercise.

The director stressed the need for the officials of the board to ensure prudence in the exercise and charged them to carry out their duty diligently and desist from abuse of office.

“As hajj administrators, you must be accommodating and responsive in handling pilgrims’ affairs at all times as the board is working hard to sanitise the system. All intending pilgrims must be treated with courtesy, respect and transparency at all levels in order for the exercise to be a successful one,” Danmallam stated.

He also urged the officials to give priority to first-timers during the registration and ensure compliance with the rules and regulations of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and other relevant bodies.

He advised them to be patient in handling hajj matters as Allah would reward them hereafter, adding that the exercise is a trust and everyone would stand before Allah and account for their deeds.

Malam Danmallam disclosed that the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, had pledged to support for the success of the board’s operations and demanded commitment and diligence from the officials.

He urged the area officers to continue to educate the intending pilgrims on the protocols against COVID 19 which resulted in the cancellation of 2020 hajj exercise.

He expressed the hope that next year’s hajj would be performed free of the pandemic.

