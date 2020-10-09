Ondo poll: Honour peace agreement, NACOMYO tells candidates

AHEAD of tomorrow’s governorship election in Ondo State, political gladiators in the state have been implored to respect the peace accord signed on Tuesday with the National Peace Committee.

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Southern Zone, made this plea in a statement signed by its acting chairman and secretary, Mas’ud Akintola and Abdul Azeez Babalola.

The organisation reminded the candidates that power belongs to God and He gives it to whomsoever He pleases, hence they should play the game according to the rules.

It called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and law enforcement agencies to not only ensure a level playing ground for the contestants but also remain impartial until the end of the exercise.

NACOMYO also appealed to the electorate to do better than below the 26 per cent turnout recorded in the recent Edo State election, warning them against staying at home when decision about who governs them is being taken.

The organisation called for prayers for a credible, peaceful and fair election in the state tomorrow.

