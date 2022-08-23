GWTEO trains 120 school girls on tech skills in Ibadan

About 120 school girls have benefited from the third edition of the Girls and Women Technological Empowerment Organisation (GWTEO) tagged: Green Tech Girls summer boot camp held at American Corner, IACD Library, Jericho, Ibadan.

GWTEO is a non-profit organisation focused on empowering secondary school girls and women to be bold, confident and knowledgeable technology leaders.

The camp empowers young girls to be Tech savvy, green energy advocates, climate ambassadors, sustainable environment advocates, bold and confident to be change-makers in their communities and beyond.

According to the founder of the foundation, Damilola Asaleye said the goals and objectives of the camp are to interest and inspire girls at an early age when career decisions are often formed.

She said: “The camp provides an engaging, safe and fun environment for young girls to network, be inspired by role models, and be motivated by hands-on experiments in ICT, sustainable agriculture, plastic upcycling, financial literacy, energy management and renewable energy.

“The camp takes a holistic approach on activities relevant to girls and women that will enhance their self-confidence.“

Speaking, the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Rahman Abiodun, lauded the courage of Asaleye, saying her contribution to the development of female education in the state, is commendable.

He said the theme of this workshop, ‘Tech Sis-Shaping the Future; is most appropriate at this time that there is a decline in the number of female students enrolment in science-related courses in higher institutions of learning, which can be attributed to a number of factors, one of which is the belief that the field of STEM is mainly for men as opposed to women, coupled, with the societal norms and believe that women end up their careers in the kitchen.

“I have been reliably informed that this programme is put together as part of the community development programme of GWTEO to arouse the interest and expose female students to STEM activities from an early age so as to motivate them to choose a career in Technology related courses.

“Apart from the vigour noticeable everywhere, with which infrastructural development of the State is being pursued, the Government of the day is leaving no stone unturned at ensuring a marked improvement in the standard of Education in the State.”

One of the beneficiaries of the training, Oladosu Oyindamola from Urban-Day School, Ibadan thank Damilola Asaleye for the gesture.

She has gained a lot in the five-day training while urging other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate GWTEO founder.

She encouraged her to continue with the good job saying it has improved and helped other people’s lives.

“I can tell you that I’ve gained to be honest, and how to be an energy saver, not an energy monster.“





