Police arrest Ogun teacher for allegedly impersonating ASP in Oyo

A primary school teacher on salary grade level 14, Adebisi Ayodele has been arrested for allegedly parading himself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) in Oyo.

The suspect was arrested by the operatives attached to “Operation Restore Peace”, Oyo State Police Command while on stop and search duty at Asejire in Egbeda local government area of Oyo state.

Disclosing his arrest in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso said the suspect in his confessional statement claimed to have been practising the dastardly act for the past 13 years.

The suspect, as contained in the statement was arrested at Asejire under Egbeda Local Government and was providing illegal escort services in a Red Mitsubishi space wagon with Registration No. ARP 34 AA, dressed in complete police uniform in the company of another female passenger.

The statement read in part, that the suspect confessed to having been practising the act for years and had successfully misled a lot of his unsuspecting victims by his actions.

He claimed to operate in Isolation along adjoining routes and link roads sharing boundaries with Oyo, Ekiti and his Base in Ogun State.

At the point of arrest, he was found in possession of two unexpended canisters (teargas) and a complete kit of Police Mobile Force Uniform, however wrongly worn.

