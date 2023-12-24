The residents of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti state have expressed readiness to support Chief Sanya Atofarati towards setting a new Guinness World Record(GWR) for the longest marathon watching of television.

Atofarati, who is the Osagunrin of Igunrin Ilawe-Ekiti had announced intention to begin the 120 hours contest between 1am on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 and round it off by 1am on Monday January 1, 2024 in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The Chairman of Landlords Association at TCU/Irekanmi Quarters, Ilawe Road, Ado Ekiti, Joseph Agunbiade, in a statement rallied the support of landlords and residents of the area for Atofarati’s bid and as enlisted their well warm reception for the visitors that the contest would attract to the area.

Agunbiade said, “This is to inform the Landlords/Landladies of our great community that one of us, a High Chief in our community, the Osagunrin of Igunrin Land, Chief Sanya Atofarati, will be challenging the present holder of GWR for the Longest Marathon Watching TV. Let’s all wish him success in this struggle.

“It is expected that visitors from all over the world, which includes different press crews, will focus on our community. I therefore appeal to all of us to show our usual hospitality in whatever form towards our visitors.”

Atofarati in his statement said he is eyeing 120 hours to set a new record as against the 94 hours set in 2016 by the present GWR holder in the category, Fragoso, a web developer from Tokyo in New York.

According to him, “My team and I are well prepared to dethrone the current record holder who recorded 94 hours. As part of our efforts to achieve this, my doctors are best professionals around and are on focus each second to ensure my stability.

“I see this challenge as a must win. As part of efforts to actualize this, I had earlier embarked on 48 hours successfully as advised by my doctors and on this account, I was certified fit enough to undertake the challenge. My dietary restrictions are also part of the sacrifices.

“The encouragement from my family, friends and associates have also helped me psychologically. The support from my country home is overwhelming and when I consider all these, I am encouraged to bring this record in their honour.”

He added, “I will be using this avenue to raise awareness for information gathering and dissemination in Africa. If I win, it will afford me the global audience to further propagate the quality of a black man through exhibition of personal crafts and encourage the younger generations.”

Atofarati, who released #ChiefSanya and #GWRchiefsanya as the hashtags, said, “My team would be using the privilege to encourage younger acts. My digital studio will be open to volunteer producers, to record a free track each for 50 artists. Volunteer DJs can also join us on this endurance journey.

“More interesting is that I got the GWR’s approval to submit evidence at a time the world is celebrating Christmas and New Year festivals when there are less work on the tables; but a time to bond and merry with families and friends,” he stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE