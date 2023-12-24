A member of the National Assembly representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Sharafadeen Alli, has enjoined the christians nationwide to imbibe the spirit of love, unity and togetherness in tune with the teaching of Jesus Christ.

This is contained in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

Senator Alli said that Christmas serves as a reminder that the people must continually strive for peace and unity in our nation, particularly during these challenging times.

He emphasised that Christmas serves as an ideal opportunity for all Nigerians to come together, irrespective of religious affiliations, and foster a sense of togetherness, compassion, and mutual understanding.

“At this special time, we reflect on the significance of Christmas – a season of generosity, kindness, and harmony.

“Christmas embodies the essence of peace, love, and unity amongst all people, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us remember the values He espoused – love, compassion, selflessness, and empathy,” he said.

The lawmaker said that it was a time to share love and spread joy amongst themselves, strengthening the bond that holds them as a nation.

Alli acknowledged the immense contributions of Christians to the development of our nation.

According to him, their faith, dedication, and commitment to humanitarian endeavours have positively impacted countless lives within the communities they reside.

The lawmaker urged Christians to use this celebration as a time for deep reflection, strengthened faith, and renewed hope for a prosperous future.

He called on all Nigerians to embrace the ideals of love, peace, and unity as they work collectively towards building a more inclusive as well as progressive society.

Alli wished all christians a joyous and blessed Christmas celebration, hoping that the love as well as goodwill experienced during the season would extend beyond the festive period and permeate all aspects of their lives.

