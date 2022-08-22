Gunmen kill Urhobo Chief in Delta

Gunmen have killed a prominent chief of Ughievwen Kingdom, Olorogun Emmanuel Bikogha, at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was shot dead at the popular PTI junction on the night of Sunday 21st August at about 7:10 p.m.

The deceased’s fellow palace chief, Chief Freeborn Ayoma, confirmed the death to journalists.

He said that he was attacked by unknown gunmen.

The deceased, Olorogun Bikogho hailed from Owahwa town, Ughievwen Kingdom, married.

He holds the traditional title of ‘echihigan’ of Ughievwen Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the death to our correspondent, without giving details.

