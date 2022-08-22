Abductors of Osun APC chieftain demand N15m as ransom from relatives

Abductors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and branch chairman of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Apomu of Isokan Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Alli Kazeem, have demanded a sum of N15 million as ransom to set him free from their custody.

Kazeem is said to be kidnapped at the weekend by the evil perpetrators in the Oke-Afa area of Apomu town where he was forcefully stopped, moved from his Toyota Corolla Ash colour, with registration number, APM 2003 AA, macheted and taken away by the assailants after leaving the motor park in the community.

However, the kidnappers have gotten in touch with his relations to pay the above-mentioned amount as ransom or be ready to lose him.

The informed family member who preferred anonymity told our reporter that, “the kidnappers have reached out to us and they warned us not to let anybody know about the negotiations.

He, however, stressed that they have not spoken with the abductee but, his abductors have been reaching the family members through his wife, Jemila Alli.

According to him, “they demanded N15 million as ransom. We have not spoken with Kazeem Alli since he was abducted. We are praying for his safe return.”

It will be recalled that Osun State Police Command, on Sunday, said that eight suspects had been arrested in connection with the abduction of the APC chieftain.

The state police command public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, assured that further arrests would be made by the police to fish out others who might have been perpetrated in the act.

The statement stressed that whosoever is caught and found to be a perpetrator of the act would be made to face the wrath of the law and that further development on the case would be made known in due course.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the police spokesperson to comment on the ransom demanded by the abductors yielded no positive results as her line was not going through.





