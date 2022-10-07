Gunmen kill son of businesswoman, abduct daughter in Ilorin

Metro
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Family of a popular businesswoman has been thrown into mourning mood at Alagbado area of Ilorin metropolis as gunmen reportedly invaded her residence and killed her son, Abdulganiy Musa and abducted her female child, Mistura.

Tribuneonline gathered that the gunmen attacked the family early Friday morning at about 12 am. However, it was learnt that the gunmen could not gain access into the house as members of the family refused to open their door for the attackers.

The criminals, who later forcefully broke into the house at about 3:00 am, reportedly gunned down the son of the businesswoman, Musa, through the window.

It was also gathered that the gunmen took away the daughter, Mistura, on gaining entry into the house when they could not see the businesswoman, simply identified as Alhaja.

Some of the relations of the family, who spoke with journalists during the burial rites of the deceased son on Friday morning, said that the abductors had called to demand N10 million ransom for the kidnapped daughter of the businesswoman.

The people said that the attackers also threatened the relations to pay up on time before any unfortunate incident could happen to the victim of the attack.

The relations also said that the abductors were speaking in Fulani language when they contacted them.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said that the command has already commenced an investigation into the matter.

It is recalled that gunmen also attacked a family of a trader, Alfa Tunde Aribidesi, at a place close to Alagbado last week when the victim was reportedly macheted to death and her two children were abducted before they luckily escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

