Parties to pay N5m to campaign in Rivers

With campaigns for the 2023 general elections set to fully commence, political parties, planning to use the premises and other facilities of public schools in Rivers State for their campaigns should be ready to part with N5 million non-refundable fee to the state government.

State governor, Nyesom Wike who announced the charge during a state+wide broadcast on Friday said that in addition parties must obtain official approval from the Ministry of Education, two weeks before the campaign date.

He reminded all political parties and their candidates of the Executive Order 21, which he said had been signed into law stressing that the Order specifically prohibits the use of public school buildings, structures and premises for political rallies without prior permission from the Commissioner of Education.

He said; “For the avoidance of doubt, the use of public school buildings, structures and premises for political rallies is lawful only when there is compliance with “obtaining permission from the Commissioner of Education not less than the two (2) weeks before the date of the rally and paying a non-refundable security fee of N5,000,000.00 (five million naira) only”. The Governor explained that the prohibitive Order was been put in place as part of government’s responsibility to protect and secure public school infrastructure from damage or destruction. He added that it would also prevent the disruption of effective learning activities in state schools as a result of political rallies. “We have said it before that the law is no respecter of political parties or persons, irrespective of size, status or station. “We, therefore, wish to reiterate our determination to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any political party or candidate who dares to break the rules by plotting, conniving, instigating or perpetrating any act or conduct that may trigger or contribute to triggering electoral violence and related incidents in the state during the campaigns and the general elections”, Wike warned. He also warned that any public school administrator who connived with political parties to violate the order would be appropriately sanctioned. He charged; “The Commissioner of Education and the Local Government Chairmen have strict instructions to enforce the Executive Order 21 prohibiting the use of public school structures and premises for political rallies. “Furthermore, owners should refrain from allowing their business premises, hotels, cafeteria, relaxation lounges or private homes from being used for unlawful political gatherings and other criminal acts by party thugs and other criminal elements, including cultists, as we will bring down or seal up any of such buildings, structures or premises without further notice.” He noted that as the campaign for the 2023 general elections begins, political parties and their candidates need to be reminded of their legal responsibility to foster an enabling civic environment for peaceful campaigns and elections.