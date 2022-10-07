Parties to pay N5m to campaign in Rivers

He said; “For the avoidance of doubt, the use of public school buildings, structures and premises for political rallies is lawful only when there is compliance with “obtaining permission from the Commissioner of Education not less than the two (2) weeks before the date of the rally and paying a non-refundable security fee of N5,000,000.00 (five million naira) only”.
The Governor explained that the prohibitive Order was been put in place as part of government’s responsibility to protect and secure public school infrastructure from damage or destruction.
He added that it would also prevent the disruption of effective learning activities in state schools as a result of political rallies.
“We have said it before that the law is no respecter of political parties or persons, irrespective of size, status or station.
“We, therefore, wish to reiterate our determination to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any political party or candidate who dares to break the rules by plotting, conniving, instigating or perpetrating any act or conduct that may trigger or contribute to triggering electoral violence and related incidents in the state during the campaigns and the general elections”, Wike warned.
He also warned that any public school administrator who connived with political parties to violate the order would be appropriately sanctioned.
He charged; “The Commissioner of Education and the Local Government Chairmen have strict instructions to enforce the Executive Order 21 prohibiting the use of public school structures and premises for political rallies.
“Furthermore, owners should refrain from allowing their business premises, hotels, cafeteria, relaxation lounges or private homes from being used for unlawful political gatherings and other criminal acts by party thugs and other criminal elements, including cultists, as we will bring down or seal up any of such buildings, structures or premises without further notice.”
He noted that as the campaign for the 2023 general elections begins, political parties and their candidates need to be reminded of their legal responsibility to foster an enabling civic environment for peaceful campaigns and elections.
“Wike assured; “We clearly respect and guarantee the rights of all the political parties, their candidates and their supporters to unfettered political campaigning throughout the State.
“We cherish this sustained atmosphere of peace and security in our state and would therefore count on the cooperation of the political parties and their candidates to ensure that Rivers State remains peaceful and secure for everyone to go about with his or her legitimate endeavours.”
He commended the security agencies for their sacrifice and successful effort in securing the peace and safeguarding lives and property in the State.
Governor Wike assured every resident that his administration would continue to provide requisite logistic support and encouragement to the security agencies to strengthen their capacity to operate effectively.
