Gunmen kill security guard in Delta court premises

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
A security guard attached to Delta State High Court in Asaba simply identified as Dogo has been reportedly killed.

The court workers who reported earlier to the office on Monday saw the deceased in the pool of his own blood and raised an alarm that attracted other workers within the complex

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command were said to have later removed the remains of the man.

Report from the area said unknown gunmen had invaded the court premises on Sunday and carted away a soundproof Mikano power generating set after killing the security guard.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

According to her, the criminals after killing the guard made away with the soundproof generator at the court premises.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspects. Our men have swung into action,” he said.

 

