Gunmen kill policeman, kidnap daughter of former speaker, one other in Jigawa

Gunmen killed a police corporal and abducted the daughter of the former speaker of the Jigawa State Assembly, Zainab Zakaria Bosuwa and one other person.

Confirming the incident to the Tribune Online in the state, the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdu Jinjiri said the criminals in their large numbers stormed to the village and kidnapped the girl and one other person.

According to the PPRO, “The incident happened last night (Monday) at about 2:00 am in Bosuwa Village in Maigatari Local Government Area.”

Jinjiri said the kidnappers arrived in the village on motorcycles with dangerous weapons and whisked away two persons.

The victims were 70-year-old Alhaji Ali Dankoli and 25-year-old Zainab Isah, who is a daughter of a former speaker of the House of Assembly who served in 1993 and was a local government chairman, Maigatari Local Government in 2009.

“Police in Maigatari received a distress call that some hoodlums with dangerous weapons stormed a village called Bosuwa and took away two persons from different families.

“Police rushed to the scene, blocked all the entries and exits of the village and gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

“While trying to escape they opened fire on the policemen trying to rescue the captives.”

He said, as a result, one police officer died and the criminals took to their heels.

This incident is coming two days after police in Jigawa State rescued one Ibrahim Bronco, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Jahun Local Government Area of the state after they robbed him the sum of N140,000.

