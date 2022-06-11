Gunmen kill APGA youth leader in Nnewi

Gunmen have killed a youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State

Sources said the youth leader, Hon Emeka Alaehobi, was kidnapped from his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state two days ago, but no call for ransom was made until his remains were found on Saturday morning in a neighbouring town, Utuh.

According to the source, “He is Hon Emeka Alaehobi, Nnewi South APGA local government youth leader. He was kidnapped two days ago by gunmen.

“This morning his remains were found dumped at Utuh Junction.”

Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed that a corpse was discovered in the area on Saturday, but was unable to ascertain the identity of the corpse.

He said: “When our operatives got to the scene, the corpse had been removed by some persons, we are yet to identify, and we have also ascertained that the corpse is that of the youth leader.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area, has remained one of the most troubled parts of the state since violent crime erupted in Anambra.

The council headquarters has severally been attacked, same for the police division in the area. Sources said eligible youths of the community have all fled for fear of being conscripted forcefully into criminal gangs.