Igbos not under attack in Lagos —Ohanaeze

By Paul Omorogbe
Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu

The president of Ohanaeze Lagos, Chief Solomon Aguene, has debunked the rumour that the Igbo are under attack in Lagos. 

According to him, what appeared to have caused the rumour is the problem arising from the collection of voters cards. 

Aguene appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the matter so that the Igbos in Ojo, Ikotun and some other suburbs in Lagos can get their cards without stress at the INEC registration centres. 

He asserted that contrary to the claims in the social media, the Igbos have no threat to their peace in  Lagos.

He recalled that at the last two general meetings of Ohanaeze held in Calabar Hall,  Ajao Road, more than 1,500 attendees endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term, adding that it is only through the acquisition of PVCs that the Igbo in Lagos can massively vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, Ohanaeze, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, in its bid to sensitise Igbo in Lagos to their civic responsibility, made the acquisition of PVCs mandatory for full membership of the organization. 

 According to the Igbo leader, “Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated love and strong attachment to the Igbo living in Lagos, hence the huge support for his administration.

“The Igbo ethnic nationality is not in contention with any tribe, he said, reiterating the harmony, cordiality and friendliness that have existed between the Igbo in Lagos and their Yoruba hosts.” He said the Igbo have invested massively in the development of Lagos and would not do anything that can jeopardize these investments.

He called on the governor and the members of the public to disregard statements or information purportedly issued on behalf of Igbo people in Lagos from any individual or group which does not emanate from the office of the President of Ohanaeze Lagos or the secretariat at James Robertson Street, Surulere, Lagos.

  

