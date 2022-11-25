Gunmen kill 3 policemen, kidnap one in Rivers

Latest News
By Amaechi Okonkwo - Port Harcourt
Gunmen policemen kidnap Rivers,Herdsmen invade Rivers community, kill 2, injure many others, Rivers APC kicks , Rivers Police arrest 12 over attack of Atiku supporters, 3 Atiku supporters , NAPTIP Navy raid , Rivers APC Cole , Former APC spokesman, Flooding: Two die in Rivers IDP camp, Rivers tops fiscal performance , Gunmen defy security arrangement, Petrol hits N400 p/litre, Tension in Rivers community as vigilante kills soldierShooting in Rivers, Prophetess dies 48 hours after conviction for manslaughter, Rivers LG offers 80 post-graduates scholarships, Rivers: Marine Police confirms, Two killed, Ogoni youths block East-West

Some gunmen clad in army camouflage on Thursday evening attacked and killed three policemen on escort duty while their principal, a managing director of one oil company in Rivers State was kidnapped.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened on the Rumuokoro flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Eyewitnesses said the policemen who were in a Hilux vehicle were escorting the company’s MD, and members of staff of the firm when they were intercepted.

The assailants were reported to have blocked the Hilux van in which the oil company MD was in and as the police escorts attempted to intervene, the gunmen opened fire on them killing the three of them on the spot.

They later made away with their target, while the crowd made up of traders in that area and other motorists that were attracted by the sound of the gunshot took to their heels.

In her reaction to the attack, the spokesperson of the State police command, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, stating that the command has begun a full-scale investigation into the incident.

She said; “Yes, it is true that three policemen were killed. It is very unfortunate. They were providing escort for the oil company workers when the incident happened.

“But we are on it and an investigation has been launched immediately into the incident with a view to apprehend the suspects,” Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Amnesty: Ex-agitators Barricade East-West Road, demand 14 months unpaid Allowance

Latest News

Popular gospel music artiste, Sammie Okposo is dead

Latest News

Lagos govt winning the war against crime ― Dr Hamzat

Latest News

Steve Babaeko joins Black Panther’s Danai Gurira, Others, In Advocacy for Women in…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More