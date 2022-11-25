Gunmen kill 3 policemen, kidnap one in Rivers

Some gunmen clad in army camouflage on Thursday evening attacked and killed three policemen on escort duty while their principal, a managing director of one oil company in Rivers State was kidnapped.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened on the Rumuokoro flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Eyewitnesses said the policemen who were in a Hilux vehicle were escorting the company’s MD, and members of staff of the firm when they were intercepted.

The assailants were reported to have blocked the Hilux van in which the oil company MD was in and as the police escorts attempted to intervene, the gunmen opened fire on them killing the three of them on the spot.

They later made away with their target, while the crowd made up of traders in that area and other motorists that were attracted by the sound of the gunshot took to their heels.

In her reaction to the attack, the spokesperson of the State police command, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, stating that the command has begun a full-scale investigation into the incident.

She said; “Yes, it is true that three policemen were killed. It is very unfortunate. They were providing escort for the oil company workers when the incident happened.

“But we are on it and an investigation has been launched immediately into the incident with a view to apprehend the suspects,” Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police said.

