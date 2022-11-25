I dreamt Peter Obi won 2023 presidential election – BBN star, Mercy Eke

The winner of Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Mercy Eke, also known as Mercy Lambo has revealed that she dreamt that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, won the 2023 presidential election.

The reality star disclosed this via her verified Twitter account.

According to her, she is gifted when it comes to dreaming and all her dreams always come to pass.

She further enjoined the supporters of the presidential hopeful to put more efforts and pray harder for his emergence as the President of Nigeria, adding that victory is possible.

She wrote, “I had a dream that Peter OBI won the 2023 presidential election. My dreams always come to pass, is possible guys. We can do this. P O is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again.”

Mercy Eke, who was the first female to emerge as the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is also an actress, video vixen and entrepreneur.