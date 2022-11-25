Court nullifies local government election in Osun, orders chairmen, councillors to vacate offices

A Federal High Court in Osun State, on Friday, nullified the local government’s election conducted by Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

The trial judge, Justice Ayo-Nathaniel Emmanuel, held that the election conducted by OSIEC on October 15 was illegal, null and void, having not been conducted in consonance with the Electoral Act of 2022.

Justice Emmanuel ordered the local government chairmen and councillors across the state to vacate offices with immediate effect.

He said the notice given by OSIEC for the election was not in compliance with Section 28 of the OSEIC Act 2022.

“Section 24 of the OSIEC laws gives 360 days notice and also sections 25 and 26 of the OSEIC laws are insistent with the electoral act in terms of submission and publication of names.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) approached the court asking to stop OSIEC from going ahead with the election.

Other respondents in the matter included the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and its former party chairman, Oba Adeboyega Famoodun, the Owa of Igbajo.

