A traditional ruler, the Mishkakam Mushere, Pah Joshua Makut, in Bokkos local government area of Plateau, has been kidnapped by gunmen, even as two heads were allegedly killed in a separate attack.

A source close to the palace of the traditional ruler told the Nigerian Tribune that the gunmen forced their way into the palace at about 10:30 pm on Sunday and kidnapped the monarch at gunpoint in the presence of his family.

The source further stated that the gunmen forced the traditional ruler into a waiting vehicle and zoomed off before the vigilantes and hunters in the community could put their act together for a counterattack.

A community leader, Haruna Ibrahim, said the gunmen carried out the dastardly act within a space of ten minutes and released several gunshots into the air while leaving to prevent the people of the community from coming out.

He added that the gunmen are yet to establish contact with the palace of any relative of the monarch for ransom.

However, Governor Caleb Muftwang, in a program organized to celebrate Democracy Day in the state, confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler on Monday.

He said security operatives in the state have swung into action to rescue the monarch alive.

In a related development, two herders were killed on Sunday evening by gunmen in Fas district of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in Riyom LGA, Alh. Bello Tafawa told reporters that the herders were returning from rearing when the gunmen shot them to death.

According to the MACBAN Chairman, the names of the victims are Adam Sani Ahmad (33) and Musa Ibrahim (23).

“The gunmen attacked them when they came back home after rearing. The victims died instantly because of the gunshot wounds on their bodies. Adam Sani Ahmad left behind six children, while Musa Ibrahim left behind one child.





“This is an unprovoked attack on our members. We have already reported the case to the security agencies in the area, including Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau because we don’t want anybody to take the law into their own hands.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, could not be reached for comment on the killing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…