Niger State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has felicitated with Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 81st birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online on Monday in Minna, the Governor described the former Leader as a patriotic and elder statesman.

He said the celebrant has remained a constant and significant leader in the progress and development of the country.

Governor Umaru Bago observed that it is a privilege to have an iconic leader who is also a reference point for diplomacy and conflict resolution in the state in particular and the nation in general.

“It’s soothing to have an outstanding leader and statesman who have consistently remained on the path of promoting national unity and integration as well as pursuit of global peace.

“Your service of our fatherland and humanity in general is a clear testimony of your statesmanship and influence which cuts across the length and breadth of this country”,the statement added.

The Governor prayed to God to grant the octogenarian sound health, more wisdom, courage and determination to continue with his selfless service to humanity.

