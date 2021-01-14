Gunmen kidnap one in Kwara

One of two siblings has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Kwara State.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the gunmen shot one of the two siblings said to be in critical condition in the incident which happened on Wednesday between Obbo-Aiyegunle and Osi in the Ekiti local government area of the state.

The victims were identified as Julius and Jacob Olarewaju.

It was gathered that Mr. Jacob Olarewaju is a retired teacher at the Federal Government College, Omu-Aran, Kwara State.

The Olanrewajus were said to be travelling from Obbo-Aiyegunle on the said day to Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state to check on their brother who is said to be recuperating in an hospital.

The hoodlums, it was gathered allegedly attacked their victims’ vehicle and kidnapped Julius, while Jacob tried to escape by running into the bush.

Investigation revealed that the attackers allegedly shot at him and he feigned dead making the suspected gunmen to leave him as he writhed in pains.

It was also gathered that suspected kidnappers had been having smooth operations in the area because of the bad state of Obbo-Aiyegunle-Osi road.

The suspected gunmen, it was gathered as at the time of filing this report, are yet to contact the family of the victims for ransom.

Speaking on the development, Aare of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Justice Joseph Gbadeyan (rtd), said, “my community members had met over the matter.”

Justice Gbadeyan, former acting Chief Judge of Kwara State urged the state government to fix the dilapidated road to rescue the community members from hands of miscreants.

When contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the command was yet to get knowledge of the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…