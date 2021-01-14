FG to commission database centre for GIS acquisition, use

The Federal Government through Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGoF), on Thursday, unfolded plans to commission its Database Centre towards mainstreaming of Geospatial Information acquisition and use in the country.

It said the project was kick-started in 2012, while also applauding the current administration’s commitment to realising the project.

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Samuel Adeniran Taiwo, made the disclosure during the management’s meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the database will see to launch of the Geo and E-Commerce Portal of OSGoF adding that the project would be a centralised omnibus database for stakeholders in Nigeria.

He said this is aimed at providing easy accessibility and streamlining of geospatial data while also boosting Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the country.

Taiwo stressed that the office would in 2021 focus attention on the establishment and development of more Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) even as he charged the Department of Business and Commercial Development of the office to quickly incorporate the arrangement to ensure adequate generation of revenue.

The Surveyor General noted that in a bid to support geospatial education in the country, the office would also donate some surveying and mapping equipment to universities and polytechnics offering related courses.

