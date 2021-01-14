January 18 schools resumption: FG urges strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols

THE Federal Government has set full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including the compulsory wearing of facemasks and temperature checks as a condition for the resumption of schools nationwide on January 18, 2021.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, called for strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols already made available to the institutions after the state governments, proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students have all agreed that the schools resume on January 18.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said sequel to the hint given Minister of Education on January 12, for the review of the proposed resumption date of January 18, 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education has undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation.

He said after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including state governors, commissioners of education, proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion was that the resumption date of January 18 should remain, while parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Goong listed some of these protocols to include, “compulsory wearing of facemasks by all students, teachers and workers in all schools.

“Temperature checks and handwashing facilities at strategic locations in all schools and ensuring a constant supply of water and sanitisers.

“Enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days.

“Avoiding overcrowding, including limitations in class sizes and hostel occupancy.

“Availability of functional health clinics with facilities for isolation and transportation of suspected cases to medical facilities.

“Adherence to all other non-pharmaceutical protocols, restrictions and containment measures as may be prescribed/ approved by the PTF from time to time.

“These measures which are to ensure the safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance,” Ben Goong said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently… | schools resumption| schools resumption | schools resumption