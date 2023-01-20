Gunmen kidnap LGA chairman, whisk away APC leader in Imo

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped the chairman of Ideator North Local Government Area of Imo State, Mr. Chris Ohizu, also whisked away the chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) of the local government, along side another person whose identity is yet to be disclosed.

Tribune Online learnt that the house of the chairman was equally burnt down while been taken away with a bullet wound in his leg.

According to eye witness, nothing was taken out of the house, while several cars were burnt to ashes.

An indigene of the area who wished never to be mentioned regretted that the ugly act had been on since last year adding that there is no presence of security in and around the area.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammed Barde confirmed the incident to Tribune Online in Owerri on Friday in a telephone chat.

He said that the Command has already move in with the deployment of personnel with a view of unraveling the circumstances behind the dastardly act in the area.