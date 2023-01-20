Kidnapped Plateau first class monarch rescued, two suspects arrested

The first class traditional ruler of Agwom Izere, His Royal Highness Isaac Azi Wazili, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday, has been rescued by the combined efforts of security agencies and local vigilantes.

Tribune Online learnt that a combination of vigilantes, hunters, and some brave youths mobilize and storm the hills where the monarch was suspected to have been taken, engaging the gunmen in a fierce battle that led to the arrest of two of the kidnappers.

Before the monarch was rescued, there was a lull in the local government as governmental and economic activities were partially paralyzed, and people gathered in groups to discuss the kidnapping of the traditional ruler.

When Tribune Online visited the palace of the Agwon Izere on Friday, there was jubilation when people of the community got wind of his rescue and he was said to be on his way to the palace.

One of the chiefs who craved anonymity confirmed to Tribune Online that the monarch has been rescued and is on his way to the palace, adding that the rescue operation was carried out by security agencies and local hunters.

The traditional ruler of the Izere was kidnapped on Friday at his palace in Angware Jos East Local Government Area of the state at about 3:00 am.

It was gathered that the kidnappers broke into his palace at about 3:30am and shot two of the security men attached to him before they whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The Council Chairman of Jos East Local Government of Plateau State, Hon. Ezekiel Izang, who confirmed the kidnapping of the traditional ruler, said the kidnappers took him away around 3 a.m. on Friday at his palace and injured some security personnel attached to him.

When contacted, the spokesman, Plateau State Police Command DSP Alfred Alabo said the tactical team of the command, along with the vigilante group, were combing the hills in the area for his rescue.

Recall that a newly transferred Divisional Police Officer attached to the Pankshin Local Government was kidnapped and later rescued last week by the security agencies.