Gunmen kidnap Custom officer in Cross River, abductors demand N100 million ransom

A serving Superintendent of Customs, Mba Ukweni Edu, was on Friday afternoon reportedly kidnapped by Ferry Point in Eton Central, Biakpan Cross River State.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the incident occurred between 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm, when the victim, who was recently posted to the Ikom area, was returning to Calabar from his base.

Ukweni, said to be an uncle to the legal luminary, Mba Ukweni, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, is due to be retired soon, as his new posting is believed to be preparatory to the retirement. Before his posting to Ikom, he was said to have worked in Lagos.

A source, who witnessed the kidnap but pleaded anonymity, told journalists that the kidnapped Customs officer “has worked in Cross River State before and in Calabar but this time around he was posted to Ikom, he came in from the West, Lagos. He is a staff of Customs and a superintendent of Customs still in service and soon to be retired. He should be in his late 50”.

Though the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River State Police Command, Igri Ewa, when contacted, said he was not aware, “I am not aware for now, they have not informed us”, a nephew to the victim, Ukweni, SAN, however, confirmed the incident.

“The victim is my uncle; he was kidnapped on his way back from Calabar, in the Cross River (Ferry Point). They came with guns and shot sporadically to scare the people away in the river bank. The suspected kidnappers were not less than five and they came in a flyboat.

“They pushed him into their flyboat and sped off. He was crossing and returning back to Calabar when the incident occurred. It was at the ferry point between Etono Central and Ubeng. It must be on a tip that he was crossing, the incident occurred between 1pm and 2pm Friday”, the SAN was quoted.

The legal practitioner further volunteered that the “kidnappers have reached out to the family on Saturday and demanded N100m, Police has been informed”

“This is the first time we have had such an incident, we suspected them to come in from Calabar because they moved toward Akwa Ibom routes which means they were coming toward Calabar”, the SAN explained.