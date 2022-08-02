Gunmen invade Imo community, kill seven security guards, injure two others

Gunmen have invaded the Umuafom community of Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State reportedly killing seven local security guards on duty and leaving two other residents of the area seriously injured

According to a source from the community, the gunmen who came in two vehicles and a bike rider at about 9:30 pm took the guards unaware and shot them in separate locations.

While four of them were said to have been shot dead at a building not too far from a hospital, the other three were shot inside a new building in the area called, Corpers Lodge.

The source further disclosed that two others also fell victim to the gunmen while trying to run for safety.

One of the victims, a commercial motorcyclist was shot in the leg and his bike dispossessed from him.

He is said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, while the other victim was given a machete cut.

Meanwhile, there is a heavy panic in the community following the attack by the gunmen as some of the residents are temporarily leaving their abode for safety.

the State Police spokesperson, CSP Mike Abattam confirmed the incident when contacted.

However, he said he could not ascertain yet if those killed were security guards.

But he assured us that the police are already on the trail of the suspects even as he pleaded with the community to remain calm.

