Michael Ovat – Awka

Gunmen on Friday attacked an advance security team of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, on their way to Abia.

It was gathered that three policemen from the department of Explosive Ordinance Device from the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, attached to the state government house in Asaba, were killed in the incident.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, told our correspondent that he could not comment on the matter because it “happened in Anambra State.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Tribune gathered that the names of the three deceased police officers were Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, according to a police officer attached to the Anambra State Command who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He disclosed that the three officers who were part of the advance team of the Peoples Democratic Party vice-presidential candidate and Governor of Delta, Okowa, were attacked and killed by the gunmen at about 1.30 pm in the Ihiala LGA, Anambra on Friday

He said, “Four officers were in the vehicle but one was on mufti (not on uniform) so he was freed while the three in uniform were killed. The escort commander from the Government House, Asaba, was sent to bring their corpses and deposit in a mortuary in Asaba,” a Government House source said.

Gunmen in Anambra kill three Delta police operatives on assignment to Abia

The Anambra State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed this in a press release said the police operatives were found fatally wounded.

“On 10/2/2023, by 2:40 pm, Police Officers attached to Ihaila Area Command, responding to a distress call along Ishieke road, Ihiala, recovered the bodies of three fatally wounded policemen.

“The officers came under attack and their vehicle was set ablaze by unidentified armed men.”





Ikenga said the men were identified as officers attached to Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD), Delta State Police Command and we were headed to Abia State for an official assignment.

He said the Anambra State Police Command was currently making efforts to track down those who perpetrated the act.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE