Attahiru Ahmed – Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has ordered the arrest of anyone who refuses to accept the old currency notes of ₦200, ₦5000 and ₦1,000 in the State.

He said the old currency notes remain legal tender until the final verdict of the case instituted against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government by three Northern Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States at the supreme court.

Governor Matawalle stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of new High Court Judges and newly appointed special Advisers held at the Government House, Gusau, the state Capital.

He explained that his counterparts in Kogi and Kaduna states are seeking the supreme court to order the extension and validity of the old naira notes.

“As you are all aware, the economy of the country as a whole has been plunged into a serious crisis by the decision of the Central Bank to cease recognition of the old naira notes as legal tender from February 10th. This decision compounded the already dire situation of our State occasioned by banditry and sundry crimes, which significantly disrupted economic activities in the State and the subregion over the years,” Gov. Matawalle said.

“It was in consideration of the grave consequences of this disruptive policy which was not well thought out, that I took the decision to team up with the sister states of Kaduna and Kogi to seek the intervention of the Supreme Court to ensure that both the new and old naira notes remain as legal tender beyond February 10th. Gladly, the Supreme Court has given an interim injunction barring the CBN from enforcement of its plan of derecognizing the old notes as legal tender from today, pending its final ruling on the matter on February 15th,” he added.

He further commended the Supreme Court for doing the needful, which he said will alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“This courageous decision by the Supreme Court has no doubt saved the country from sliding into a crisis of great proportion that may affect the peace and stability of the country and possibly prevent the holding of the general elections billed for this month.”

“I have joined in this salvaging mission, notwithstanding my proximity and good rapport with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,” he maintained.

He added that for me, governance is all about the protection of the well-being of the people. This is what informed my relentless efforts to ensure peace and stability in the State and turn around the State’s economy for the general good of our people,” Gov. Matawalle Maintained.

He expressed happiness that the old currency is now valid and people can still use and transact businesses with it.





“Alhamdullilah, old naira notes will remain legal tender, and the people can continue with their legitimate businesses and earn their livelihoods without fear or concern,” Matawalle joyously expressed.

