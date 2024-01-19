Suspected gunmen have killed four people, including two soldiers in a renewed attack on some communities in Agatu local government area of Benue State.

A soldier is reportedly missing following the attack, one of the leaders in the local government told our correspondent.

The gunmen were said to have attacked some communities which include; Abugbe, Okokolo, Ugboju, Odugbeho and Olegobidu

Two political leaders from the council area confirmed the attack and killing of people in a telephone interview with newsmen on Friday.

A member representing Agatu state constituency, Godwin Edoh also confirmed the attacks on Agatu communities, adding that two villagers were killed.

According to him, “Yes, the attack was from herdsmen. It happened yesterday (Thursday).

“We had casualties, some were injured and we lost some lives.

“What happened was there were threats of attacks on some villages, Ocholonya and Ugboju K’ Ugbe, for the past six days.

“So those people deserted their place and relocated to Okokolo. So it is in Okokolo that herdsmen came to attack them yesterday, (Thursday). Those are the displaced villages for now.”

Edoh added, “We lost about two people so far. A lot of people were injured and we are still monitoring their medication.”

Also in a separate telephone chat, the immediate past Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mike Inalegwu added that two soldiers were killed and one missing.

Inalegwu said, “herdsmen came with their militia and fired guns at Okokolo, Ugboju and Akpa, making people to run away from their villages. So the soldiers were on patrol when they were ambushed by the armed herdsmen.

“The soldiers were stationed at Akpu, my village in front of my house for the past eight years. When they heard of gunshots they decided to go and find out where the gun came from but while they were patrolling, the herdsmen ambushed them.

“They shot their commander, and two others were killed. One of the soldiers is missing because when they dialed his number it was the voice of herdsman they heard from the other side.

The former Commissioner, who regretted the killing of the two soldiers , said that the armed herdsmen would have wiped out some of the communities but for the quick response of the soldiers.

The State Command Spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, did not pick up when our correspondent called her.

Meanwhile, the Security Adviser to the state governor, Joseph Har, confirmed the attack but said he had no details.

Har said, “It’s true, there was an attack on Agatu communities yesterday (Thursday), but I don’t have details for now. Though, deputy governor and security chiefs in the state have gone there for on the spot assessment.”

