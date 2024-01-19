The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Barrister FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said some informants working for kidnappers who had for some weeks launched daring attacks on some parts of the territory have been arrested.

Wike, who disclosed this on Friday during a town hall meeting with various stakeholders and residents in Gwagwalada town, the Gwagwalada Area Council of the territory, also declared a time-up for kidnappers and their informants, vowing to go after them.

Wike said, “The president has asked me to come here today. The other day I was in Bwari, and next week I will go to Kwali.

“Security is one thing the president promised Nigerians because his job is to protect lives and property. If we can’t protect lives and property, then we have no reason to be in government.

“The resident president has asked me to assure you that he will not abandon you. So, all these criminals, be ready. Your time is up.

You know, if I say I will do something, I will do it. And now that I am here today, if you know you are an informant or even one of the criminals, the end has come for you. I and the security agencies will follow you to the point that you won’t enter Gwagwalada again.

“Some of the people giving them information, we have arrested them. If they haven’t arrested you, it doesn’t mean that we won’t arrest you tomorrow or even before we leave this place.”.

Responding to requests for more police divisions in the council, the minister told the representative of the police commissioner to work out the modalities.

He said, “The CP should work out how we can provide two more police divisions in Gwagwalada. We must do this immediately. It is a security matter and must not be bogged down by bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“The President has given me the power to buy more vehicles. By next week, we shall give more vehicles to all police stations. We will give them modern communication gadgets.

The president has said he does not want to hear any stories of kidnapping in Abuja again, and the security agencies have promised to rise to the occasion.

We are very serious. We are not playing. But we need your support too because security agencies cannot do this work alone. They need information. When you give them information, they will work better.”.

He again reiterated his earlier advice to residents to stop crowdfunding for ransom, saying such action only serves to fuel more kidnapping.

He said, “It is not also good to go to the radio to raise ransoms. It is a way of encouraging criminals. We know it is not easy when your people are in captivity, but we have to avoid raising ransom. It fuels the activities of kidnappers.”.

The minister also approved, in principle, a request by the council chairman for the demolition of some uncompleted structures, which he said criminals had been using as their safe havens.

“By Monday, the chairman should bring the letter for me to approve the demolition of uncompleted structures where criminals are hibernating.

Don’t behave like civil servants. Today is Friday. Ensure you bring the letter by Monday, and I will be happy to approve it, he stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, said the council had not suffered many attacks since last year but had requested more police divisions.

He said, “From January last year to December, we here in Gwagwalada didn’t have many issues of kidnapping. We used to have it before, but with the synergy among stakeholders, it was reduced.

“We have some undeveloped structures, and I will write to your office for approval because that is where criminals hibernate.

I will write to you for approval so that we can clear all those structures because that is where criminals hide and launch attacks on people.

“We also need more police divisions in the council because we only have two—one in Zuba and one in Gwagwalada town.

We want more divisions in the boundary between Gwagwalada (FCT) and Niger State, precisely in Dobi. Also, we need one in Giri village, where there is a constant influx of people.”.

The council chairman’s requests were also echoed by traditional rulers at the event.

They further requested the minister complete the General Hospital in Gwagwalada and dualize the ever-busy road leading to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…