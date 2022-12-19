HOST communities cry out for inclusion In 13% oil derivation fund

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCON), has appealed to Kogi State Government to include the host communities in the implantation process of the 13 percent oil derivation fund.

The HOSTCON Chairman in Kogi, His Eminence, Bishop Gabriel DS Ojoka, made the call in a communiqué issued after the joint meeting of HOSTCON, HOSCOM, and Nag’oh Communities held in Asaba, Delta State.

HOSTCON also called for the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Kogi to enable the communities in the state to participate in its projects and development programs.

Recalled that the Kogi State Government received its first 13 percent derivation allocation in October after being recognized as an oil-producing state by the federal government.

Ojoka, who doubles as the state leader and Chairman Northern States Area of HOSTCON, noted that the establishment of NDDC in Kogi will enable the HOSTCON to benefit maximally in the developmental activities of the commission as host communities.

The national leader also stressed the need for the state government to carry HOSTCON Kogi chapter along in the implementation of its programs as it is being practiced in other oil-producing states of the federation.

He noted that the state government was already on the known through writing and expressed optimism that the government in her wisdom would certainly not sideline HOSTCON in Kogi State.

He commended the HOSTCON members for their massive turnout from across the country especially some prominent personalities and national executive officials of the organisations.

His Eminence advised the public to do their best in ensuring that wisdom directed the affairs of their life, saying, ”greater glory and blessing of a better Nigeria awaits everyone come 2023”.

Bishop Ojoka expressed his condolences to family members of the security agencies who lost their loved ones in the fight against banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.

He called on the federal government to compensate their families in order to encourage the commitment of the younger officers in the defence of the nation.

Also speaking, HRH Pastor John Omojo Egwuda, the state Patron of HOSTCON, encouraged communities to participate via registration as the set structure by the national executive council.

Egwuda prayed that the enormous natural resources in Kogi state would come to light for the benefit of all.

The National Working Committee (NWC) Chairman of Nag’oh Communities’ Union, Mr James Obidike, explained the tireless effort made to reconcile the aggrieved communities to ensure that permanent peace return to Ibaji and Kogi state at large.





Obidike called on the relevant authorities regarding the 2023 elections to act with a sense of responsibility, adding that the ”election is not done or die affairs.”

The National Secretary of the Nag’oh communities union, Mr Paul Inocha, acknowledged the effort and input of the Hunter Council Nigeria in their security and Intelligent gathering (HCN) around the state.

On his part, the State Welfare Officer, Comrade Ojadi Aboyi Francis, stressed the importance of house-to-door crusade mobilisation for greater participation and the need for new members to strengthen their membership via registration.

On his part, the Chairman of Ujeh-Ojone for the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Mineral resources (HOSCOM), Mr Abu Jedie Okolo, appreciated the “Hunter Council of Nigeria and Forest Guard” (HCNFG) for their commitment and collaboration with HOSTCON.

Okolo urged the National Assembly to haste up in the passage of the (HCNFG) bill.

Bishop Ojoka thanked the Commander General, Amb. Joshua Osatimehi; Assistant Commander General, Hassan Yakubu; Commandant Monday Paul (KSC); and Kogi East Area Commander of HCNFG, Kogi state, Muhammed Shehu, for their tireless effort in organising and directing their officers.

He, however, requested higher checks across the country especially during this festive period to minimize harassment of travelers by bandits and hoodlums.

Deliberations were made and concerns were raised over repeated yearly accidents and calamities that befall people at the end of each year.

His Eminence cautioned the people against endangering themselves but to be safety conscious at all times.

The Bishop prayed that all would cross over to 2023, and be stronger, better, and more united in Nigeria.

