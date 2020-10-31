Abducted Oyo LG chairman, driver regain freedom

Latest News
By Oluwole Ige

The caretaker chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Oyo State, Mr  Olayiwola Adeleke, who was kidnapped, alongside  his driver have regained their freedom.

The duo were abducted last week Sunday night at Olosan village, Okeho-Ado Awaye road, while on their way to attend a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde, scheduled for the next day.

After their abduction, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N200million, but it could not be confirmed if any amount of money was paid before they could secure their freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Oyo State Police command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed their release to journalists in Ibadan.

He said, ”they have been released and they have reunited with their families. They were freed on Friday night.”

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police,  Mr Chucks Enwonwu, had on Wednesday said the police were making efforts to rescue them.

Comments

